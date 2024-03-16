American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,553 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $347.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

