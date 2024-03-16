American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.38% of Natera worth $73,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 127.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 2.1 %

NTRA stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,357 shares of company stock worth $26,206,633 over the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

