American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.21% of THOR Industries worth $61,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

