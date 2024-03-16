American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of FirstService worth $67,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

