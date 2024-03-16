American Century Companies Inc. Has $57.93 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of KB Home worth $57,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 36.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in KB Home by 935.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Up 1.5 %

KB Home stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

