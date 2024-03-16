American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,199,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 12.00% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $77,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $779.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

