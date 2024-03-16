American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 9.05% of MarineMax worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $679.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

