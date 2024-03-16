American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,090 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.83% of CVB Financial worth $65,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

