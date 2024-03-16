American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 583,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

