American Century Companies Inc. Sells 491,094 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $58,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

