American Century Companies Inc. Sells 53,615 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.80 and its 200 day moving average is $362.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.23 and a one year high of $421.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.