American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

AEP stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

