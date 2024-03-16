American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,889,000 after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

