American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
