American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

