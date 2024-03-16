American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.27 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

