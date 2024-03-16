American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Price Performance

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.39. American Resources has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

