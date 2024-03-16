Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

AMP stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.23 and a 52-week high of $421.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

