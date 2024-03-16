Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLID) Shares Down 4.7%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLID – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. Approximately 21,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 44,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of 0.28.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

