Amir Jafari Purchases 5,555 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,665.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 396,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,353. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Amir Jafari bought 7,002 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,014.86.
Blend Labs Trading Up 19.6 %
NYSE:BLND opened at $2.81 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
