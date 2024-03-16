Amir Jafari Purchases 5,555 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,665.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 396,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,353. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 12th, Amir Jafari bought 7,002 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,014.86.

NYSE:BLND opened at $2.81 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

