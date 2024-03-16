AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

