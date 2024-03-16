AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMPGW opened at $0.15 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
