Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

