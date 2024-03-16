Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

