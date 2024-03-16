Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $28.00

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.