Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $75.00

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

