Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target at $21.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

