Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $7.84

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwood Trust

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,134,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.