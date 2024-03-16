Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Price Target at $57.22

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.22.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:REXR opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.