Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $68.57

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

RHI stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

