Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$78.12

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

TOU opened at C$61.55 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In other news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,480 shares of company stock worth $1,070,807 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.