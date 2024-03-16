Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

