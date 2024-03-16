Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $357,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.88.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.