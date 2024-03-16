Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

