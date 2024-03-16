Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IYW opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.