Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

