Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,519 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $91.83 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

