Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $64.55

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.55, but opened at $61.42. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 4,036,557 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

