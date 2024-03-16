Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

