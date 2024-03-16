Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on April 30th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

