Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 16,584 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 584 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $1,424.96.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,659 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $6,142.29.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

