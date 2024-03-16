Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,008 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

