Apella Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,038.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

