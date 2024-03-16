Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 549 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.23 and a 12-month high of $421.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

