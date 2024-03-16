Apella Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

