Apella Capital LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

