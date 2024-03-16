Apella Capital LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 196,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.