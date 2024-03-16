Apella Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

