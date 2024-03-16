Apella Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.