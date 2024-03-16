Apella Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $6,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.8 %

BANC opened at $13.94 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

