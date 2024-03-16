Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.