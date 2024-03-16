Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.